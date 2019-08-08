In 2014, then-Gov. Dave Heineman announced plans to replace the Veterans Home in Grand Island. A friend in Kearney who owns a home health business swiftly sent a letter requesting that Kearney not be considered. She stated that her business and others in Kearney are perpetually short of medical staff, and it would be very difficult to staff a large Veterans Home. However, the decision was made to build in Kearney, following a competitive process that pitted four Nebraska communities against one another.
A $121 million, state-of-the art, 10-building campus was built. The announced plan was to employ 400 people. One year ago this month, the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney held its ribbon cutting ceremony and open house. Speaking at this ceremony, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the Veterans Home “represents a little piece of what we can do to give back to those who sacrificed so much for our freedoms.” Another speaker was Sen. Deb Fischer, who stated, “In Nebraska, we honor our veterans not only with our words, but with our actions.”
Fast forward one year. According to the website for the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, the licensed capacity for the home is 225. Data on the website, dated Aug. 2, indicates the current census showing 146 beds filled. There are 79 open beds and 185 on the waiting list.
My family began paperwork well over a year ago for my father, a Navy veteran, to move there. Several weeks ago, our family was informed that he is at “the top of the list,” but there is a “freeze” on bringing in new residents as they are so short-staffed. We called again today and were told that they are still in the freeze and not able to move in any more residents until they add more staff. The person we spoke with went on to say that they now need a cook, “so if you know anyone who can cook, send them over!”
I am disappointed and sad that we have this big, beautiful new facility for our veterans, but not enough staff to run it at full capacity. I am frustrated that more research was not done to determine whether there was a large enough base of medical personnel to draw from in the Kearney area. With the freeze in place, I certainly don’t feel that “we are honoring our veterans not only with our words, but with our actions.”
If you also believe our veterans deserve the honor of a room at the Veterans Home if they need it, please contact: John Hilgert, director, Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs, P.O. Box 95083, Lincoln, NE 68509-5083 or email john.hilgert@nebraska.gov.