The very empty veterans home should be utilized. The state of Nebraska and Grand Island are in a badly needed situation for a group home or, as known by the state, assisted living for mentally challenged adults. A wing of the veterans home would be ideal for these adults to give them stability in their lives, under some supervision of course.
I have worked with these people for over 15 years through the courts, Adult Protection Services, GoodWill, attorneys and by word of mouth. I am a guardian, also POA/Payee for several people. These people need help in everyday living and with spending what little money they have. A lot of them that don’t have help or someone to guide them through life have not a proper place to live, enough food or the proper food to eat, no clothing to wear, don’t take their medication properly, or get doctor, dentist, mental health help at all because they don’t know how. They have been turned loose and are out on the streets to defend for themselves and are getting in trouble or trouble finds them.
Please, let’s put this home to good use by making part of it into an assisted living for these people. There are more mentally challenged adults out there than you can believe who need this help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.