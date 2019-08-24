My Uncle George Sass, a World War II veteran, was a resident of the Grand Island Veterans Home. He resided in the Phillips Building and on the second floor of the World War II Building from 2007 until his death in 2010. He received the best care there. When I would visit him, he would say to me, “I have it made here as long as I am here.”
Being one of the people with power of attorney for him, I would not have wanted him to be moved to Kearney if he was still with us now.
I was disgusted with the decision that former Gov. Heineman made and I still am. The residents living at the Grand Island Veterans Home should have been given a chance to say where they would like to have the new veterans home built, as far as I am concerned.