As the Fourth of July nears, we should reflect on the reason we celebrate this day. Many men and women sacrificed their lives to secure our freedom. To veterans and current service members and their families, it is Independence Day.

Let us not dishonor these veterans with a cemetery that is falling into disarray. We cannot abandon the veterans cemetery. Why are there falling headstones? Who is responsible for the upkeep? The city? The county?

Our veterans deserve better!

Tags

Load comments