My husband, Glenn, and I moved to Grand Island on May 1, 1970 — soon to be 50 years. I was privileged to be a nurse at Lutheran Hospital and St Francis.
For all these years the VA hospital was the big cold concrete structure on North Broadwell — until Glenn began receiving benefits a year ago. We were amazed at the beauty of the well-maintained building — well built and up to date. And the staff has been beyond amazing. The way they care for our veterans and know what they need and deserve is beyond words.
Glenn received 12 days of respite there in September and returned to Hospice Dec. 2 and died with such care and dignity Dec. 4. I write this to increase awareness. We are so blessed to have this fabulous option here in Grand Island. They ensure our dear veterans and their loved ones are repaid for their service to our country.
