Sen. Suzanne Geist, District 25, introduced LB814 on Jan. 8, which if passed will prohibit dismemberment abortion in Nebraska.
Line 22 4(a) reads as follows: Dismemberment abortion means an abortion in which, with the purpose of causing the death of an unborn child, a person purposely dismembers the body of a living unborn child and extracts him or her one piece at a time from the uterus through the use of clamps, grasping forceps, tongs, scissors, or similar instruments that through the convergence of two rigid levers slice, crush, or grasp a portion of the unborn child’s body to cut or rip it off.
Who would ever have thought we would have to pass a bill to prohibit this practice in a civilized society, but here we are in 2020 doing just that.
Please contact your state senators in your districts to ask for their support for LB814. LB814 is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 20.
Sen. Tom Briese is my senator in the 41st District in Sherman County. He has already signed on to the bill. Thank you sir. If you are from the 41st District, please e-mail him a big thank you at tbriese@leg.ne.gov.
Sen. Dan Quick is the 35th District senator. Please contact him and ask for his support of LB814 at dquick@leg.ne.gov . Contact friends and family all over the state to ask their support of their senators for LB814.
A solo voice is beautiful but a choir of voices is empowering.
If you respect life, please join in on this song.
Lennie Kuszak
Ashton
