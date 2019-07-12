Unbeknownst to the general public is the fact that there are possible contaminants that go untested in private wells and municipal water supplies because they are called “unregulated” chemicals. Unregulated chemicals are chemicals that have not yet been classified as to what may be safe exposure limits for human health and the environment.
PFAS are such a group of unregulated chemicals that have been found in water supplies across the United States. PFAS, or Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of manmade chemicals used in firefighting foam, non-stick cookware, stain resistant carpeting and food packaging.
Scientific studies have shown that PFAS have been linked to a number of different diseases, including but not limited to; various forms of cancer, (including testicular and kidney cancer) liver damage, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and hypertension in pregnant women.
The problem is that the EPA has not set any enforceable regulations on these chemicals, so nothing is being done by any federal agency about protecting our water supplies from PFAS substances and many other unregulated chemical/contaminants that may be found in our water.
I encourage people to do their own research regarding unregulated chemicals and the fact that the EPA has been given a nearly impossible task to protect us and our environment from so many unregulated possible contaminants, especially when lawmakers may seemingly hinder the process.
Congress will soon be voting on this public health crisis. Take action now by educating yourselves about PFAS and other unregulated chemicals and then contact your congressman, Rep. Adrian Smith, and let him know you want strong solutions to the unregulated toxic chemicals that contaminate our water.
For more information on better protecting our environment, visit Union of Concerned Scientists at www.ucsusa.org