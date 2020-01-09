The generals at our Pentagon insist that President Trump not target any cultural buildings in our defense against the terrorist dictatorship in Iran in response to the murder of an American contractor and the attack on our embassy.

Their reasoning is that cultural buildings are not allowed in the rules of engagement.

I would like the generals to consider the following:

1. Terrorists don’t care about rules. Terrorists have no rules. Everything and everyone that does not believe what they believe are fair game.

2. Maybe our generals are too young and have no real knowledge of past conflicts with dictators or they are too old and no longer remember. Dictators will sacrifice everything and everyone in their country in the path to conquest. They use guerilla tactics to destroy their perceived enemies.

For example, during WWII Hitler and his entire army were on large doses of mind-altering drugs; in North Korea, their dictator used women and children to kill Americans; in Vietnam the dictator also sacrificed his own people, women, children and the elderly with not one regret.

3. This is what we are fighting in North Korea, Iran, Iraq, (Isis/Taliban, whatever name you wish to use). Generals, our American military does not have the luxury of using rules of engagement when fighting regimes that have no such rules. Wake up and smell the coffee, gentlemen. The gloves are off.

