Recent G.I. Independent staff editorials and columnist comments seem condescending to the working class.
The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that “my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”
The lie sells the sell. What’s for sale is the sell.
Since 1989, the top 1% has gained $21 trillion in wealth, while the bottom half has lost more than $900 billion. The rich are getting richer and the poor are poorer.
A suggestion that the $15 minimum wage could lead to job losses — maybe minimum wage earners can subsidize their income by playing fantasy football.
Total U.S. household debt is now at $13.7 trillion, surpassing the 2008 peak in dollar terms, so that’s great? Forty percent of Americans say that they are struggling to pay their bills every month, but we constantly hear from the Trump administration that things are better than ever.
The truth is that things are only “better than ever” for the top 1%. Many of us are just one emergency away from being financially ruined. This is not a healthy economy, no matter what the talking heads from this administration tell us.
Trump’s administration is bleeding our resources and norms, and undermining basic institutions. We will now have trillion-dollar fiscal deficits, plus a need to raise the debt ceiling months early.
Nothing says anti-fascism like an authoritarian government of experts telling us what’s “good,” including the hatred of others. Very fine people on both sides?
Putin in Helsinki: “I wanted Trump to win.” He was courting everyone who has a grudge with liberal democracy.
The buffoonery statement taking over airports during the Revolutionary War was Trump’s Fourth of July “salute to America.”