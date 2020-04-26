Are you worried or fearful during these challenging times? The remedy is found in God’s word:
Find rest, O my soul, in God alone;
My hope comes from him.
He alone is my rock and my salvation;
he is my fortress, I will not be shaken.
My salvation and my honor depend on God;
he is my mighty rock, my refuge.
Trust in him at all times, O people;
pour out your hearts to him,
for God is our refuge.
Psalm 62: v 5-8
