Are you worried or fearful during these challenging times? The remedy is found in God’s word:

Find rest, O my soul, in God alone;

My hope comes from him.

He alone is my rock and my salvation;

he is my fortress, I will not be shaken.

My salvation and my honor depend on God;

he is my mighty rock, my refuge.

Trust in him at all times, O people;

pour out your hearts to him,

for God is our refuge.

Psalm 62: v 5-8

