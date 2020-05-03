At President Trump’s urging, the VA did a study on hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that Trump keeps touting as a “cure” for coronavirus.

In a study of 368 vets, the VA found it had no benefits. Compared to those in the study given nothing, the only difference was that twice as many died when given that drug as those given nothing.

Trump kept saying, “What do we have to lose by trying it?” Obviously nothing important to him. Just the lives of a bunch of veterans.

Leon Cederlind

Phillips

