Sen. Ben Sasse’s explanation for his decision to acquit President Trump, published in Thursday’s Independent, does not withstand scrutiny. President Trump’s beliefs, if not grounded in facts and sound advice, cannot be justification for anything.
His belief that foreign aid is always a bad deal for America (a wrong and totally outlier position) does not justify him defying congressional legislation granting the aid. The GAO found he broke the law. Whatever happened to Congress being a co-equal branch of government?
If President Trump believed that it’s dangerous for Americans to worry about Russian interference in our elections he would have acknowledged the intelligence community’s assessment of Russian involvement and immediately put the full weight of the White House behind efforts to prevent foreign interference in the future. His obsession with the legitimacy of his election is merely an extension of his ego — an ego that insisted he had the largest inaugural crowd, and which prompted him to initiate a commission to investigate voter fraud (a commission that was quickly disbanded when no fraud was found).
His belief in the discredited Crowdstrike theory shows one of two things. He is gullible and unwilling or unable to seek out and rationally consider facts from reputable sources. Or he held up Crowdstrike simply as a smokescreen to justify his personal desire to discredit a political opponent.
The unequivocal “take away” from the Mueller investigation is that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and continues to do so. Such interference is a clear and present threat to our democracy. That is no excuse for President Trump asking Ukraine to interfere.
The aid wasn’t released because cooler heads prevailed. It was released because the false pretense for withholding the aid was exposed. And yet, President Zelensky still has not received the White House visit that he has requested.
Sasse seems to acknowledge the facts against President Trump but argues that removal from office would have caused extreme dissension even beyond what we have today. Because of the disinformation campaign by President Trump and his allies, Sasse is likely correct. But instead of advocating for a bipartisan statement of censure as an alternative to impeachment, Sasse voted against witnesses and for an acquittal. President Trump now believes himself fully vindicated and empowered. The question is whether Sasse and his Republican colleagues will stand as an equal and independent branch of government and oppose executive overreach in the future.
