From Thomas Jefferson, “When people are in fear of their government, that is tyranny. When the government fears the people, that is liberty.”
President Trump has an entire party willing to be accomplices.
The forces of hatred and greed have been legitimized and we face losing the protections that keep our air, water, land, food and citizens safe from those who will profit by destroying our institutions and environment.
Trump expects to be free from any consequences for his actions, and anyone who threatens what he sees as his royal prerogative is going to be the target of his unhinged narcissistic rage.
By giving Rush Limbaugh the Medal Of Freedom it has been cheapened to a Cracker Jack’s prize.
Limbaugh was honored for decades of promoting fear and abomination among the gullible. President Donald Trump’s “unpatriotic” behavior during the Sunday Super Bowl performance of the national anthem, fidgeting and waving his arms in the air as if it was playing just for him to conduct, was “a mockery.” This is a disgrace to the anthem, a song about a bloody battle for our freedoms. I don’t remember any lines in it about rich cowards with bone spurs.
Sen. Mitt Romney upstaged Trump, for God and country, by saying that “corrupting an election” in order to stay in office was “perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.”
The State Department was granted $120 million to fight Russian meddling. It has spent $0.
We live in a meringue economy as it’s inflated with hot air and can easily collapse, while the affordability crisis is being serviced by the GOP’s “golden age of corruption and greed.”
One in three households is classified as “financially fragile”, consequently eternal servitude.
Gerald Kosmicki
4724 Calvin Drive
