A New Yorker writer’s article is headlined: “Ivanka and Trump Organization linked to Suleimani’s front company.” The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) financed Trump Tower in Baku, Azerbaijan. The failed project was overseen by Ivanka Trump.
Maybe an investigation should be filed into the Suleimani assassination.
The same people who were led to believe that Saddam Hussein’s Iraq was responsible somehow for 9/11 will now be encouraged to think Iran really did it all, and out of sheer ignorance many will believe it. Iran was one of the first countries to condemn the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
Many of the religious sites in the Middle East are historically important to Jews and Christians, as well as Muslims. Abraham is the father of both Ishmael and Isaac. We are all God’s children. And yes, President Trump, to threaten these sites and innocent citizens is a war crime.
There was a chance, after the Iran nuclear deal, that we might have been able to at least partially bury the hatchet and begin to build a mutually respectful relationship with Iran. That might have furthered the cause of peace in the region. Trump ended all of that. Years and years of diplomacy just blown up to satisfy his narcissistic needs. History will show Trump’s actions with Iran to be as consequential as Bush’s Iraq war, and he has nowhere to turn for help.
The fact that Trump’s minions are more willing to believe feel-good lies than they are willing to believe actual facts is a result of that vortex of lies. Trump had one job and that was to maintain and build on President Obama’s strong leadership, but his lack of knowledge and jealousy screwed it up.
