In an April 1 letter to the editor, Michael Connelly chastised The Independent for publishing an AP writer’s article that said President Trump dismissed the coronavirus as a hoax. At a rally on Feb. 28 Trump said:
“Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. You know that, right? Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs. You say, ‘How’s President Trump doing?’ They go, ‘Oh, not good, not good.’ They have no clue. They don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa, they can’t even count. No they can’t. They can’t count their votes.
“One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything, they tried it over and over, they’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning, they lost, it’s all turning. Think of it. Think of it. And this is their new hoax. But you know, we did something that’s been pretty amazing. We’re 15 people [cases of coronavirus infection] in this massive country. And because of the fact that we went early, we went early, we could have had a lot more than that.”
One might read this and interpret the “this” in the key quote as referring to the virus, but in full context as referring to the criticism that the president was not treating the threat of the virus very seriously.
Is that criticism a “hoax”? Trump dismissed the first case in the U.S. as “one person coming from China.”
In January, with 5 U.S. cases, he said, “We have very little problem in this country.”
On March 5, with 129 cases, an increase by a factor of 25, he claimed the U.S. was “lower than just about any other country” when Australia, Britain, Canada, and India had fewer reported cases.
On March 12, with 1,200 cases, a tenfold increase, he still said we have “very few cases.”
Trump has suggested many times that the virus is no worse than the flu.
When things started getting worse, he said, “Nobody would ever believe a thing like that’s possible.” In 2019 a government report said, “U.S. and world will remain vulnerable to the next flu pandemic or large scale outbreak of a contagious disease.”
Politifact.com has fact checked 786 statements made by President Trump. 69% of them are rated mostly false (21%), false (34%), or pants on fire (14%). I guess facts are not very important to anyone.
