I have never been a fan of Donald Trump and have never watched his former TV show. I did vote for him as the lesser of two evils. I am glad I picked him. He said he would do a number of things and he has.
Witness: 1. NAFTA was a bad trade deal for the USA. So he negotiated the USMCA, which is good for farmers and the whole of our country. 2. He said the Iran deal was bogus, so he changed it. 3. He said we needed a wall at our southern border and despite the Dems fighting that, he is getting it done. 4. Our China trade deal is unfair to us, so he is changing that.
5. Obama never sent the defense mechanisms to Ukraine, Trump did after demanding corruption was being fixed in that country. 6. He said regulations to our oil and gas exploration were hurting our country, so he rolled those back and we are now energy independent and no longer at the mercy of the oil producers in the Middle East. 7. Pelosi’s and Biden’s Catholicism allows abortion on demand, but the Vatican does not hold that position, nor does Trump, a non-Catholic. 8. He said he would only appoint judges who are constitutionalists, and he has.
In addition, he has a new trade deal with Japan and has insisted the European countries pay their fair share to NATO and thus lessen the burden on the USA taxpayer.
This man has done despicable things in the past, but has done nothing but good while in the White House. Dems have been picking and then discarding a number of charges against this man all in an effort to remove him from office. While they have been about impeachment for the past 2½ years, he has been working very hard and wise for the benefit of our country.
If you enjoy reading books, check out “If You Can Keep It” by Eric Metaxas. It will rekindle your patriotism.
John Clinch
2605 Arrowhead Road
