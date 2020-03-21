The Obama administration opened 49 overseas Centers for Disease Control offices, designed to proactively prevent viruses from reaching pandemic proportions. Against expert opinions, President Trump has shut down 39 of these offices. One of those satellite CDC offices was in China.
The Trump CDC budget cuts make the coronavirus outbreak his mess.
Using Italian data, the percentage of coronavirus deaths by age group is: 80-89 years old, 42% of deaths; 70-79 years old, 35% of deaths.
The swaps markets continue to grow and without the depth of transparency promised due to deregulation.
As in the 2008 meltdown, the weapon of choice for manipulating and moving piles of bank-owned debt around the world is a type of derivative called a “swap.”
The four big U.S. banks are holding company swaps of $300 trillion, which reveals a financial infrastructure that mimics the failed financial engineering created in the mortgage markets, leading up to the 2008 financial crash. Another Trump mess in the making.
Vladimir Putin and Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, the Saudi Prince, know America’s fragile oil industry is built on a mountain of debt. The timing of the oil price war is suspicious.
Trump and his family are indebted to both Russia and the Saudis. The emoluments clause in the Constitution is there so that our country cannot be leveraged.
Maybe it was not the best idea to elect as president a vindictive, amoral name-caller, pathological liar, lacking empathy and multi-bankrupter with such a lifelong record of refusing to pay his bills that U.S. banks banned doing business with him.
Trump’s calling the governor of Washington state a “snake” and trivializing the coronavirus was absurd. Is COVID-19 a hoax?
“If someone screws me over, I screw them back 10 times harder.”
— Donald Trump
For it is written: “Vengeance is mine; I will repay, says the Lord.”
Romans 12:19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.