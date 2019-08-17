This from a self proclaimed stable genius:
“I’m going to maybe — and I’m looking at it very seriously — we’re doing some other things that you probably noticed like some of the very important things that we’re doing now. But we’re looking at it very seriously, because you can’t do that.”
— Donald Trump,
about filth in U.S. cities
interview with Tucker Carlson, Fox News, July 1
It’s a mistake to interpret anything Donald Trump does as strategic. Trump’s only “strategy” can be summed up in four words: “we’ll see what happens” — maybe buy plastic straws.
The first thing in his shameless life that he ever won fair and square was the GOP nomination. That says something about the party.
Trump continues to use gas-lighting lies (12,000 and counting). His tax cuts, his evisceration of labor laws, his filling his cabinet and sub-cabinet with corporate shills, his rollbacks of health, safety, environmental and financial regulations, all have made the super-rich far richer, at the expense of average Americans. Plus, we have a failed trade war.
President Obama’s economic policies were so great, that not even Trump has not been able to destroy Obama’s economy — yet. The Dow needs to get to 50,000 while Trump is in office, to match Obama’s Dow performance with regulations.
By the time that President Obama left office, the deficit sat at $666 billion. The lowest figure achieved during his presidency was $438 billion in 2015. Trump’s fiscal deficits will be a trillion and more.
Latinos, among other immigrants, are the high-octane fuel that allows a healthy economic growth while controlling inflationary forces. They are about the most stable social subgroup and are a solid force and do not deserve to be harassed, but have long ago earned the right to benefit from compassionate, responsible governance.