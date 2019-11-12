More power to the Hall County supervisors for taking up the noise ordinance being ignored by primarily so called “bull haulers” that appear to own the road or street. This is the same group that cannot seem to read road signs that say that Capital Avenue between Broadwell and Sky Park Road is no longer a truck route. Many route signs and intersections were widened to accommodate traffic at considerable cost to the taxpayer. Another concern is the increased traffic to and from the new fields north of Grand Island on Highway 281 with trucks bypassing Airport Road, heading to Capital Avenue.
It’s one thing to pass laws, another to live by them!
