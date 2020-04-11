I am writing to speak for the professional drivers. They need open restaurants so they can eat. The dining rooms, to me, are essential businesses. To keep the dining safe, allow only people with at least a class B licenses so truck stops are what the name says.
Just remember, everything you are able to buy in a store is brought by a truck. They are almost as important as health care or police people.
