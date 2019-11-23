Trinity Lutheran School’s eighth grade class wants to help you with your Thanksgiving groceries.
The students are hosting a fundraiser at the Grand Island Hy-Vee from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The students will be sacking and helping customers with groceries to earn tips to raise funds to support their end-of-the-year class trip to Nebraska City.
Their goal is to raise at least $1,650. Additional funds raised will provide the class with the opportunity to experience even more activities during the trip. Any remaining funds will be donated to a local nonprofit determined by a class vote.
We hope to see you there. Thank you for supporting Trinity Lutheran School and its eighth grade class. Happy Thanksgiving!
