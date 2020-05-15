When the recent Capital Avenue widening project was being talked about, the project’s leaders said that any tree taken out would be replaced as take a tree, replace the tree.

Well, it is about three years since the project was completed. The trees along the north side of Capital between the Andersen building in the former vet’s home campus, and the veterans’ cemetery were taken out.

But the promised replacing of trees has not been done.

The trees kept the snow off of Capital Avenue for many years when it was a two-lane road. Now, as a five-lane more-or-less freeway, Capital’s north side does blow shut in bad snowstorms.

Maybe that would stop if the trees were replaced. Besides, it would make my street more residential with the trees.

Terry Rinke

2323 W. Capital Ave.

