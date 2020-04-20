As a business owner and resident of Hall County, I would encourage you to join me in supporting Todd Morgan for District 2 Hall County commissioner.
I have known Todd for approximately the last 15 years. He and his wife, Fae, are two of the most honest and hardworking people I know. They have been married for over 38 years and Todd has been a resident of Hall County for almost 50 years.
Todd is a born leader and dedicated to the community. He served the community for almost 30 years as a firefighter, including holding the rank of captain for most of his career. He knows what it takes to make tough decisions, including budgets and personnel.
Todd is also a small business owner and has built a company from the ground up.
It is clear that Todd feels a strong connection and moral commitment to Hall County and the community that he and his family call home.
Todd Morgan is the person for the job. Vote Todd Morgan for Hall County commissioner, District 2.
