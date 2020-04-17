The Hall County Board of Commissioners would be very fortunate to have Todd Morgan elected to serve. I have known Todd for more than 30 years, both professionally and personally. Todd has the skills to effectively serve the citizens of Hall County.
His background is full of noteworthy experience that would give him an advantage over others running against him. When I first met Todd, he managed a busy kitchen staff. This experience provided him with understanding and the ability to represent Hall County residents that work hard and don’t have many extra dollars to support local taxes. Todd then spent the next 25+ years rising through the ranks of the Grand Island Fire Department. Todd was a true professional and took pride in delivering emergency services to Grand Island residents prior to his retirement as a fire captain.
He has seen both good and bad government during his long public service career. Late in his fire service career, he started his own small business. Todd worked tirelessly to build up his business. I cannot think of a better way for anyone to really learn the value of a dollar than those in small business. When a mistake is made, it hurts in your own pocket. Todd will bring his hard working, dedicated public service, and small business owner values to the Hall County board.
I don’t know of anyone who is harder working or more aware of the need to be efficient in spending local tax dollars than Todd Morgan. For the sake of better local government, please cast your vote for Todd Morgan to represent you on the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
