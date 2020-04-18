My fellow voters, I ask you to take a serious look at Todd Morgan and vote for him as the next District 2 Hall County commissioner. From the first time I met him, I could tell he was a standup guy. His personality lights up a room to make anyone feel comfortable around him, and he is not afraid to speak up about what is right and wrong.
The example Todd sets is as not only a man who served our Grand Island area as a firefighter and then captain of the Grand Island Fire Department for over 29 years, but also a man who started his own business in his kitchen. He has successfully built Sparky’s Wing Sauce one gallon at a time and has marketed this business in over 30 states. A slacker, Todd is not. When he sets his mind to something, he does it with his whole heart and has his lovely bride, Fae, by his side.
Todd is also very generous and happy to give back to the community he worked so hard for all those years. He had a food truck and last May helped serve the people at “Go Big Give” and also helped our local women, children and families shelter, Hope Harbor, as one of their competing chefs for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Recently, he was seen making a food donation to the Crisis Center during this COVID-19 pandemic, as he heard there was a need for donations.
This man has integrity and respectability. Hall County would be fortunate to have this man in their corner. He understands the people and wants to give back his knowledge and experience to bring an honest perspective to the board.
Vote for Todd Morgan on May 12. He’s the right person for the job.
