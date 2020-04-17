Though not a resident of Hall County, I’d like to encourage all of you to review the resume of Todd Morgan, of Grand Island, and his campaign to represent Hall County’s District 2 on the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

I’ve known Todd Morgan for many years through a business relationship and was always impressed with his very positive attitude, and his desire to reach solutions to resolve business issues in a timely manner. He’s very interested in knowing all aspects of a particular issue, and asks questions to arrive at good decisions for all parties involved.

I believe Todd would make a terrific representative for Hall County District 2 with his community service experience as a firefighter, and captain for the city of Grand Island.

Please consider Todd as you vote this spring. I know he’d represent you all very well.

