My father, Todd Morgan, is a stand up guy, and I cannot stand by this nonsense and let his name be drug through the mud per the previous sign incident. His opponent and her unfair criticism is portraying him to be a criminal, she finds him as a threat and this was a way to knock him out of the running.
He is as loyal as they come, wouldn’t hurt a fly, and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. In some of the previous news articles, they failed to mention Todd returned the sign on the spot, and called his opponent and apologized immediately.
My dad is not a thief or criminal. Todd Morgan is also missing signs around town, but that’s besides the fact.
Todd would be a valuable asset to the county board. He brings forth almost 30 years of serving his community as a former GIFD firefighter and captain, he has experience with financial budgets from small to multimillion dollar budgets, pensions plans, contract negotiations, union treasurer, and helping to design Fire Station 1.
He’s a small business owner who built his business from the ground up, he gives back by volunteering at fundraisers, and donating to the local shelter when there’s a need. He is a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He would be a fresh, new set of eyes, and bring a new perspective to the board. I encourage anyone who knows Todd to stand up and vote for him as the next District 2 Hall County commissioner. He sure has my vote!
Jamie Pollak
Seward
