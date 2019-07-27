The Nebraska State Patrol and Hall County Sheriff’s Department recently completed a round of tobacco compliance checks in Hall County, resulting in three citations.
There were 57 establishments checked in June by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, with a 94 percent compliance rate.
Compliance checks are conducted to determine if local tobacco or electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) retailers are complying with the minimum-age tobacco laws, which prohibit the sale of tobacco/alternative nicotine products to individuals under the age of 18.
The retail outlets checked during these efforts included convenience stores and grocery stores. The three retailers that failed were the Azteca Market, La Mexicana and Coffin’s Corner in Grand Island. Retailers, please make sure that you check and double check everyone’s ID.
Tobacco Free Hall County (TFHC) will continue to partner with the local law enforcements on conducting tobacco compliance checks. With continued education and awareness, TFHC is optimistic that compliance rates in Hall County can become a sustainable 100 percent.
Funding for the Hall County tobacco compliance checks is provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services/Tobacco Free Nebraska Program as a result of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.
For more information about Tobacco Free Hall County visit www.TobaccoFreeHallCounty.net.