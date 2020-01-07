Twenty-eight Hall County businesses were checked for tobacco compliance in December 2019 by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Hall County Sheriff’s Department. Out of the 28 checked, 27 were found to be in compliance with the state’s tobacco laws, according to Tobacco Free Hall County.
The tobacco compliance check in June 2019 showed 91 percent compliance, with 33 businesses found to be in compliance out of 36.
The retail outlets checked during the effort included convenience stores, pharmacies, grocery stores, bars and liquor stores.
Tobacco compliance checks hold tobacco retailers accountable to the state’s tobacco laws. Compliance checks are a prevention action that decrease youth access to tobacco. Tobacco Free Hall County plans to continue tobacco compliance checks in Hall County and hope with education that we can move our tobacco compliance in Hall County to a sustainable 100 percent.
Funding is provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services/Tobacco Free Nebraska Program as a result of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.
Michaela Perry
219 W. Second St.
