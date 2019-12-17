In this season of goodwill to all, I am saddened to find myself writing this letter, but I am even more saddened by the constant negative news coming from the State Fair Board.
I am also saddened that State Fair Board members, in interviews and op-ed pieces, persist in addressing the obvious: Board members receive no salary — we get that; Fonner owns the landׯ — of course they do. What Nebraskan does not know of their magnanimity in offering a site for the State Fair, of their partnering with the city to make the argument for bringing the fair to Grand Island?
One wonders if this constant harping is some kind of veiled attempt to shift blame.
Another sad note to this mess is the repeated references to “disgruntled employees and board member” and their “inflammatory remarks.” Well, it is a lovely tactic to take away attention from the issue by demeaning the messenger.
And now staff reductions to help get the fair back on budget — a fair that until 2 years ago managed to stay on budget just fine. But no one addressed the cost of hiring the trams with their own drivers, nor the executive director’s use of the corporate credit card to purchase appropriate work clothes, despite a $130,000 salary.
Something is amiss — transparency about the obvious and reticence about the rest.
And all the while, the State Fair, the volunteers, the citizens of this state look on in dismay, wondering what the future holds.
‘Tis sad.
Maureen E. Eggert
3118 Laramie Drive
