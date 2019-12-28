I read the Dec. 12 Independent article, “Catholic dioceses spar over Archbishop Sheen sainthood.”
For years, I attended St. Cecilia’s Catholic parish in Hastings. I also went to Catholic churches in Grand Island, Nelson, Red Cloud, and Superior, Neb. As a kid, I watched the popular television program “Life is Worth Living,” which was hosted by then Bishop Fulton J. Sheen.(He was later elevated to an archbishop. Still later, he was elevated by the pope to the title of ‘Venerable.’
Just recently, Pope Francis approved a miracle attributed to the late Archbishop Sheen. In short, a little boy quit breathing and was unresponsive for 61 minutes. Contrary to myths, we Catholics pray to Almighty God. We only seek “intercession” from others. I compare that to my Protestant friends and family who enlist “prayer warriors.” Anyhow, the family of the little boy prayed to God, but enlisted the “intercession” of the late Archbishop Sheen, and the boy awoke and survived. Thus, Pope Francis approved Sheen to be beatified on Dec. 21.
That didn’t happen. Archbishop Sheen’s niece wanted his body removed from a crypt in New York and moved to Peoria, Ill., closer to where Sheen was born. It took a court order since the two dioceses argued, but Sheen’s body was moved to Illinois in preparation for the ceremony — the first step toward sainthood. Unfortunately, a bishop objected and asked for a delay. He didn’t accuse Sheen of any child abuse at all. The modern bishop’s excuse was to fully confirm Sheen did no cover-ups. Sheen has been dead 40 years. The FBI has had plenty of time. No evidence. Let Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s sainthood process continue now.
