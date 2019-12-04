I read with great interest last week on the awarding of TIF funds for Bosselman Inc. for them to build their “flagship” station at Highway 34 and South Locust Street.

I feel as well as many others that TIF should be for small businesses to help them grow, and not for well established businesses such as Bosselman’s, O’Connor Enterprises, Hornaday Manufacturing and others. If these and other well established companies need help like this, they have done something wrong with the way they are running their businesses.

Bob Lathen

2521 Park Drive

