As Grand Island and Nebraska celebrate the National Week of the Young Child on April 11-17, Blessed Sacrament Preschool asks Grand Island to come together for children. As part of the National Week of the Young Child celebrated across the country, Blessed Sacrament Preschool is honoring young children and all those who make a difference in children’s lives.
All young children need and deserve high-quality early learning experiences that will prepare them for life, and we have a great opportunity to do our part to help young children. The Week of the Young Child is a time for Grand Island to recognize that early years are learning years for all young children.
Week of the Young Child, sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), is an opportunity for early childhood programs across the country, including preschools, to let all know about this week and bring awareness to the needs of young children.
Young children and their families depend on high-quality education and care, which help children get a great start and bring lasting benefits to Grand Island. Week of the Young Child is a time to recognize the importance of early learning and early literacy, and to celebrate the teachers and policies that bring early childhood education to young children.
