Easter week 2020 — Resurrection — if ever there was a need.

It’s been brought to my attention, an effort is being made for a non-denominational daily, noon-time Call to Prayer on Facebook — prayers for healing and strength to overcome the overwhelming hardships of the COVID-19 virus.

These few moments of spiritual connection can offer all of us, especially the home-bound, a spiritual sense of togetherness. “Can’t I do more? I can’t just sit here!”

I’m eager to support these faith-filled souls in their spontaneous call for spiritual nourishment. The world needs — we all need, seriously, to be graced with a resurrection from the wrenching fears and heartbreaks from this world’s encompassing viral attack.

For those inclined, set your timer for noon as a reminder.

Ann Martin

4208 Quail Lane

Tags

Load comments