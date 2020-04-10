Easter week 2020 — Resurrection — if ever there was a need.
It’s been brought to my attention, an effort is being made for a non-denominational daily, noon-time Call to Prayer on Facebook — prayers for healing and strength to overcome the overwhelming hardships of the COVID-19 virus.
These few moments of spiritual connection can offer all of us, especially the home-bound, a spiritual sense of togetherness. “Can’t I do more? I can’t just sit here!”
I’m eager to support these faith-filled souls in their spontaneous call for spiritual nourishment. The world needs — we all need, seriously, to be graced with a resurrection from the wrenching fears and heartbreaks from this world’s encompassing viral attack.
For those inclined, set your timer for noon as a reminder.
Ann Martin
4208 Quail Lane
