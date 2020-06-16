I have to agree, in part, with the Sunday letter from Bert Peterson, who said the high poverty rate of children in America is not the fault of the police. But I do not agree that the solution to most of the protests is “available jobs that pay livable wages including job training, child care and transportation.”
My father worked two jobs to support me and my nine siblings. We would never have dreamed of asking for paid child care or transportation. Dad walked to work all the way to downtown Grand Island from 16th Street. We never asked for nor accepted a penny’s worth of anything that he did not earn. If we could not afford something, we did without it.
My husband also worked two jobs most of his career to support our children. Our kids did not have free day care and never attended preschool. When they were old enough, they worked in the school lunchroom to earn reduced-price lunches. There was never any “transportation” provided. And yet they both graduated from high school, the youngest working his way through college with no assistance whatsoever, and both became constructive, self-supporting adults who are good citizens and an asset to their communities.
I, for one, am sick of people being perpetual victims, blaming everyone but themselves for their living conditions. I don’t believe there is too little help, but rather too much. It has become too easy for people to sit on their behinds, deal drugs, and create children they cannot support themselves, while others work every day to provide them with “help.” It is time for Americans to support themselves and the families they create.
