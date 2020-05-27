Science is certainly challenging humanity at this time. While science provides valuable solutions, we must not neglect the arts and humanities for healing, comfort and insight.
Walt Whitman, in 1846, proclaimed to us, “I see great things in baseball. It’s our game — the American game. It will take people out-of-doors, fill them with oxygen, give them a large physical stoicism and tend to relieve us from being a nervous, dyspeptic set. It will repair their losses, and be a blessing to us.”
Society is craving desperately for the very benefits that baseball can provide. Walt, the Babe, Cool Papa Bell, Satchel, Cy, 42, Old Pete, the Iron Horse and a whole lot of others must be saddened and in disbelief to see empty sandlots, ballfields and stadiums. The fans desire the game and the players. The players miss the fans. To return to the ballparks, we must all humble ourselves, seek the Good Red Road and not forget that discretion is often the better part of valor. Caution is needed but, as in the anticipation of stealing a base, at some point you just do it.
Until the fields open up, we must all ask ourselves if we are afraid of dying or maybe ... living?
Yogi reminds us that we do have options, so, “when you come to a fork in the road, you take it.”
To those in authority, exercise caution, be practical and at some point, boldly just do it!
To Carol Quandt, please work your magic again and restore hope to the area fields, sandlots and stadiums and bring back your standing-room-only and amazing musical, “Grover Cleveland Alexander, Baseball Legend,” telling the true and inspiring life story of our local baseball hero.
