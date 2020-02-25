I want to express my sincere thanks to all the volunteers who showed up to help remove and dismantle the wreaths from the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery. We had the wreaths removed and dismantled and the cemetery cleaned up in under an hour. There were at least 75 volunteers who showed up for the event.
Thanks to Gary Quandt for arranging to get the container from Kramer’s for the frames and the trucks and barrels to hold the branches. A special thanks to some of our local and state officials who also came to help; Sen. Dan Quick, Don Shuda, Pam Lancaster, Karen Bredthauer and Gary Quandt.
It was the perfect day for the project and again thanks to all.
La Vonne Catron
4115 Texas Ave.
