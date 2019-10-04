The 150th Nebraska State Fair is now in the books, but all of our hardworking volunteers are still on our mind. What a crazy year it has been with weather, a factor we cannot control. But what a wonderful testimony it was to see the 700+ individuals still joining in on volunteering during our State Fair. The devasting floods did all but have mercy on our surrounding communities. Despite the hundreds of volunteers with family that were affected and the dozens of others with standing water in their homes, these volunteers donated their time and enjoyed the fair. They put their own worries aside to help make this year’s fair a success. Those who attend the fair can attest to the fact that our “yellow t-shirt brigade” is the tried and true — the ones who come out day after day, in rain boots or sandals, to greet fairgoers with a smile and a helpful hand.
Many factors contribute to our fair’s continued success in Grand Island, but equal to them all is the volunteer program. Perhaps none other like it in the nation, our program developed in 2010 has blossomed and grown into a volunteer legacy — a tradition we look forward to each year. We cannot thank these volunteers enough for their spirit and their dedication to the Nebraska State Fair.
Another huge “thank you!” goes out to the sponsors of our volunteer program. Along with the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp., Fonner Park, the Nebraska State Fair and the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation help fund the program. Additionally, we have been grateful to have the additional staff provided by Principal Financial Group to help guide and nurture our program.
We say a heartfelt “thank you” one last time. May the countdown to the next fair now begin.
