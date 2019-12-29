Thank you to the lady ahead of us in the drive-through at the South Locust Street Wendy’s restaurant for paying for our Frosties on Friday afternoon, Dec. 13. Hope your Christmas was merry! We will pay it forward.

Jon Sass

3813 E. Seedling Mile Road

