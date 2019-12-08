On Saturday evening, Nov. 30, my mother, Luella, and I ate supper at El Toro Mexican Restaurant. After my mother and I had finished eating, I asked our waitress for our bill. She said that another guest there paid our bill.

Thank you to whoever you are. Merry Christmas! We will pay it forward.

Jon Sass

3813 E. Seedling Mile Road

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments