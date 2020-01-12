On behalf of Alpha Sigma Chapter of ESA International, the members would like to thank The Grand Island Independent for the coverage that was given to us that contributed to the success of the 2019 Holiday Tour of Homes.
Alpha Sigma celebrated its 32nd year of sponsoring the tour, and the chapter is very proud to have been able to sponsor this wonderful event throughout the years and contribute towards the success and good that these funds bring to our community. Also, would like to thank all who participate and contribute, it is very much appreciated.
We would also like to thank the home owners of 2019: Eric and Anna Fruehling, Marvin and Lisa Sables, Marty and Bridget Harrington, Rick and Kristen Martin, Marcella Greenwood Lowe, and Sonja Weinrich, for opening up their homes and also the downtown locations for sharing their Christmas decor with all of our touring guests. It was very much appreciated.
The chapter would also like to recognize the advertisers and businesses who donated items for the door prizes and raffle items. Without these funds and products being graciously donated, we would not be able to give the significant monies that we collect for our philanthropic projects.
The Holiday Tour of Homes has become one of Grand Island’s premier events and is highly anticipated by all of our tour customers not only from Grand Island but from the surrounding area. We thank you very sincerely for your continued support.
Hope to see you all in 2020.
Joyce Cantrell
Holiday Tour of Homes Chairman
