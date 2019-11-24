Thank you to the following businesses that contributed to the huge success of the Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast on Nov. 11 at the United Veterans Club: Tom Dinsdale Chevy Cad GMC Hyundai, Walmart, Five Points Bank, Clarks Locker, Texas T-Bone, Chief Industries, Alibi Sports Bar, The Watering Hole, La Rue Coffee, Eagle Distributing, Buettner Construction, Country Pride, Universal Builders, The Grand Island Independent, Rick’s Lawn Care, the DAV and DAV Auxiliary and the Purple Heart, Steffen Flooring, Bailey Plumbing, VFW and the American Legion. Also, thank you to the Sons of the American Legion for cooking the wonderful breakfast and the American Legion Auxiliary for baking the banana bread. This would no have been possible without all of you.
A special thank you to all the volunteers from the various organizations of the UVC and the community for helping make this a very special day for all our special veterans.
Thanks again,
Mike Ponte, Ron Emken,
Charlette Becker, Paul Barker
On behalf of the
Breakfast Committee
United Veterans Club
1914 W. Capital Ave.
