In my life I’ve learned that everyone goes through various levels of crisis, opportunity and hopefully recovery. For me, the last three weeks have been intense with car breakdown, needing emergency dental work, and, last but not least, overdrafts from my bank account to the tune of $530.
Living in Grand Island, I’ve established a family of friends. Friends who have become my support and help to face these difficulties until these problems are resolved.
There are so many little stories that occurred during this time, too many to mention. But maybe if I can share with you the names of those who came to my rescue, someone else can cultivate hope for themselves. Please mention my “thanks” that goes to the following: Donna Douglass (St. Leo’s Catholic Church), Stephanie Kissler (Heartland United Way), Tina Fourland and Jennifer Schiel (Hall County Housing Authority) and Nicole Hackins and Jessica Hancock (Studio N Dance Center); and individuals Ron Osborne, Jen Leetch, Linda Sands, Don Veverka and Mary Morris Brooks.
To all who I’ve mentioned, I sincerely hope and pray for wonderful holidays! And perhaps someone else who may be experiencing some hardship, may they be encouraged with the help of others. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel.” Sincerely and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Diane Best
149 Pletcher Terrace
