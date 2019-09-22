So often those in private business are criticized for taking and not giving back to the community. However, the day after the August windstorm, Gordon Coble, Dave Wetherilt and Lisa Heineman of New View Real Estate pulled up in front of my house with a large trailer, offering their assistance. They tirelessly loaded and hauled away the huge pile of limbs and branches my son and daughter-in-law and others had cup up and piled in my driveway.
I offered to pay these good Samaritans, buy them lunch or anything else I might do for their much needed assistance, but they refused any form of remuneration. All they asked was that I pay it forward.
I want to publicly thank the staff and owners of New View Real Estate for their help and assure them that I have and will continue to pay their kindness forward.
Bill White
1704 Roberta Ave.
