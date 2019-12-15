On Saturday evening, Nov. 23, I was walking in the Super Saver north parking lot towards the store when I missed seeing the curb, tripped and fell and landed on my head.
Within a matter of seconds, I had two people, Bob the bell-ringer and a lady named Abby, show up out of nowhere. She was kind enough to go get my wife. Chuck Donner, the store manager, was also there to help.
I was taken to the ER to be checked over. I would like to thank the EMTs and all who helped me.
It just shows how much people look out for each other here. I don’t have the names of all involved, but thank you if you helped.
Richard Klein
3030 Idaho Ave.
