On Monday, Sept. 16, my mother, Luella Sass, and I ate breakfast at The Farmers Daughter cafe. The waitress told us that it was paid for by another person who was there. We enjoyed the breakfast very much.
Thank you to whoever you were. We will pay it forward.
Jon Sass
3813 E. Seedling Mile Road
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.