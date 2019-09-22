On Monday, Sept. 16, my mother, Luella Sass, and I ate breakfast at The Farmers Daughter cafe. The waitress told us that it was paid for by another person who was there. We enjoyed the breakfast very much.

Thank you to whoever you were. We will pay it forward.

Jon Sass

3813 E. Seedling Mile Road

