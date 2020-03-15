Early Monday morning, Feb. 17, I collapsed in my home and was on the floor for a long while. My friends and colleagues at work called 911 when I hadn’t shown up and were very concerned about my well being.
I want to thank with heartfelt appreciation everyone who assisted me — my colleagues and friends at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, especially Teri Puncochar who made the 911 call, Dean and Anita Graf who came to my house, the wonderful Grand Island Police officers and paramedics who responded and who were so professional and kind to me and took me to the hospital.
A special thank you to Father Marty Egging who came to the hospital soon after I arrived there and who administered the Sacrament of the Sick and prayer and comforting words.
The doctor, Mr. Rodocker the P.A., the nurses and staff in the ER and on the fifth floor were so terrific — so much so that I refer to my two days’ stay as a “spa” visit.
I was not injured, but somewhat dehydrated from my experience.
Thank you, also, to my friends Delores Yosten who took me home after discharge and to Kena Zebert, the parish nurse at Resurrection Catholic Church who has helped me tremendously since I got home, and to all my friends for their prayers, support and concern. I am truly blessed!
Mary Anne Hinchey
103 E. 10th St.
