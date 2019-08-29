On May 16, 2019, we got a phone call we all dread — I’m sorry to have to tell you this, but... we have found cancer.
Our world changed dramatically that day. Little did we know the direction or path we would take. I really feel God took us under his care and guided our path.
As we entered Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings a couple days later, I had no idea the impact this center would play. Right away we were greeted with a kindness, love, support and caring unlike anything I have ever seen. We were asked if we needed any kind of help. If you need help with gas, food, lodging or rides back and forth, we will try to help. They do help — it’s not just talk.
Going through radiation with Dr. Zusag and his staff, there was the encouragement of, “Hey, you can do this,” along with hugs and compassion. After completing the rounds of treatment, I was given a signed certificate, a round of applause and got to ring the bell that signified complete.
Dr. Copur, there are no words to describe him — a godsend. I thought he was joking when he said, “Here is my cell hone number and you can call or text me anytime.” The compassion — I’m here for you any time, day or night. How many doctors do you know who would give out his number? As he explained the course of treatment that would be used, Dr. Copur answered questions, explained things in a way we understood and still does. He is an honest, caring man who loves his patients.
While having fluids and chemo, the nurses offer hope, hugs and a special love. It’s not just a job to them, it’s a compassion that is extended to you and your family.
Morrison Cancer Center, you are wonderful!