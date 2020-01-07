I want to say a special thank you to the Grand Island Fire Department. On Christmas Eve there was a fire at Windsor Square. The Fire Department arrived very quickly and did an outstanding job.

We all need to think about all workers who have dangerous jobs that they choose to do in order to help us, such as fire fighters, police officers and many others. Remember to say “thank you” the next time you see one.

Janet Knapp

3027 W. Capital Ave.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments