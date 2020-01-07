I want to say a special thank you to the Grand Island Fire Department. On Christmas Eve there was a fire at Windsor Square. The Fire Department arrived very quickly and did an outstanding job.
We all need to think about all workers who have dangerous jobs that they choose to do in order to help us, such as fire fighters, police officers and many others. Remember to say “thank you” the next time you see one.
Janet Knapp
3027 W. Capital Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.