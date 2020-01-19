We have no idea who the “angels of mercy” were, but they helped my daughter out from falling on the curb in front of Verizon.

We want to thank you all. Your quick action, strong arms and kindness are what was need on Jan. 3.

God bless.

Kathy and Cindy Dubas

